Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana

Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall Sunday night in southeastern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. Tropical-force winds will continue along the Gulf Coast from southeast Louisiana to Mississippi and Alabama, while storm surge and heavy rainfall is expected from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

Cristobal made landfall just west of Port Sulphur, Louisiana, shortly before 8 p.m. with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. The storm is moving north at 7 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said tornadoes are possible across eastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, and northern Florida. Up to 10 inches of rain is expected on the central to eastern Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley, with isolated amounts up to 15 inches expected in some areas.

High winds, rain and storm surge arrived Sunday morning, bringing flooding to some areas. The City of New Orleans issued a voluntary evacuation order for areas outside of the levee system in Orleans Parish, including Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine and Irish Bayou.

A wave crashes as a man stands on a jetty near Orleans Harbor in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, Sunday, June 7, 2020, as Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches the Louisiana Coast. Gerald Herbert / AP

On Sunday morning, President Trump said he had approved an emergency declaration for the state of Louisiana. "FEMA is already there. God Bless You!" Mr. Trump tweeted.