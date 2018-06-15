Tropical Storm Carlotta forms in Pacific near Mexico's Acapulco

MEXICO CITY -- Tropical Storm Carlotta has formed in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico's Acapulco and is forecast to make landfall Saturday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami reports that Carlotta has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Its center is located about 60 miles south-southeast of Acapulco, and it is moving toward the northeast at 5 mph.

The hurricane center says the storm threatens torrential rains for the coastline of the southern states of Guerrero and Oaxaca, with up to 10 inches possible in some areas.

Carlotta is the third named storm of the Pacific hurricane season.

