Ahorros de 12 mmdp en tres meses de combate a huachicol: AMLO

Sri Lanka attacks: ISIS claims responsibility

ISIS claimed responsibility for the deadly terror attacks in Sri Lanka that killed more than 300 people on Easter Sunday. A man with a backpack was caught on surveillance video entering a church just before one of six nearly simultaneous suicide attacks. Sri Lanka is under a state of emergency, and the government is facing strong criticism for not acting aggressively on warnings about impending terror attacks. Elizabeth Palmer reports from Negombo, Sri Lanka.