Tree nuts prompt Cappuccino Meltaway Bars' recall — holiday candy sold nationwide

What to know about recall concerns, U.S food safety

What to know about U.S food safety

What to know about U.S food safety

Gardners Candies is recalling Cappuccino Meltaway Bars sold nationwide because they may contain undeclared cashews, which can pose serious or life-threatening reactions in people with tree nut allergies.

The Tyrone, Pennsylvania-based candy maker initiated its recall after discovering the "tree nut-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of tree nuts," it said in a notice posted Friday by the Food and Drug Administration.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," Gardners stated. Nearly 4 million Americans are allergic to tree nuts, according to Food Allergy Research & Education, a health advocacy group.

Gardners cited a temporary breakdown in its production and packaging processes for the problem and said it had suspended production of the product until the trouble is resolved. The company said it hasn't received any reports of illnesses linked to the recalled product.

Recalled 1.25-ounce package of Gardners Candies' Cappuccino Meltaway Bars. Food and Drug Administration

The recalled 1.25-ounce packages were sold by retailers nationwide starting on September 1 and through mail orders via Gardners.Candies.com. The candy came packaged in white plastic marked with lot #082725 stamped along side the side and bears an expiration date is August 27, 2025.

The recalled product was also sold as a Gardners Meltaway Treat Box marked with lot #101625 or #112525. Each contained two Cappuccino Meltaway Bars, along with other flavors of bars packaged in a generic holiday box.

Recalled Meltaway Treat Boxes sold by Garners Candies. Food and Drug Administration

People who bought the recalled holiday candy are urged to call Gardners corporate office for a replacement at 1-800-242-2639, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.

About 0.5% to 1% of the U.S. population is allergic to tree nuts, which include almonds, brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, pecans, pistachios and walnuts, according to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology.

"Reactions to tree nuts can be severe, including life threatening anaphylaxis, and individuals with a tree nut allergy should have epinephrine available at all times," AAAAI stated.