Missing Virginia high school football coach is wanted on child porn charges, police say

Big Stone Gap, Va. — A Virginia high school football coach who disappeared days before his undefeated team's playoff game is being sought on charges of possessing child pornography and using a computer to solicit a minor, Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

Police said Travis L. Turner, 46, of Appalachia, Virginia, is wanted on warrants obtained Monday for five counts of each charge, adding that additional charges are pending as an investigation continues. They did not share details about what prompted the charges.

Photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows Travis L. Turner, a southwest Virginia high school football coach who went missing and has been charged with possession of child pornography. Virginia State Police via AP

Turner has been missing since last Thursday, when state police special agents from a Bureau of Criminal Investigation office were sent to his home, not to arrest him but to talk to him as part of an investigation. As officers traveled there they were notified that he was gone, police said. The subsequent search nearby has included drones, dogs and rescue teams, police said.

Speaking on behalf of the Turner family, attorney Adrian Collins said in a statement that, "We remain prayerful for his safe return and for everyone affected by the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. We trust God to bring truth and clarity in His time. Any allegations should be addressed through the proper legal process—not through speculation or rumor. We ask the public and media to show compassion, accuracy, and respect for the family's privacy."

Wise County Public Schools said in a statement that Turner "remains on leave and is not permitted on school property or to have contact with students. The division will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as this process moves forward."

Turner has winning football record and pedigree

Turner is the football coach at Union High School in southwest Virginia's Wise County. Union has strung together 12 straight wins to remain undefeated this season and advance to a regional final this Saturday.

Before coaching Union's team, Turner was a quarterback at Appalachia High School, which merged into Union High School in 2011. His father, Tom Turner, was also his high school football coach. Tom Turner was inducted into the Virginia High School Hall of Fame in 2005.

Online records indicate Travis Turner was in Virginia Tech's 1998 recruiting class alongside future NFL quarterback Michael Vick, and also went on to play football at University of Virginia Wise in 1999.

Defensive coordinator Jason Edwards stepped in as interim head coach in Union's victory over Graham last weekend, according to the Bristol Herald Courier, which also reported that Bears players didn't want to talk afterward about the situation involving Turner.

Asked about Turner, Division Superintendent Mike Goforth told the AP in an emailed statement that Wise County Public Schools is aware of charges filed "against a staff member who has been on administrative leave" and that the person isn't allowed to be on school property or have contact with students. He didn't disclose when or why that leave began, and said school officials wouldn't comment further because it's an ongoing legal matter involving personnel.