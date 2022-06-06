Man charged in six murders took selfie at crime scene of him wearing a victim's glasses, investigators say

Scene in Milwaukee after bodies were discovered in a home on January 23, 2022. WDJT-TV

Milwaukee — A 34-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged in the deaths of six people whose bodies were found in January at a Milwaukee duplex.

Bail was set at $1 million Sunday for Travis Lamar Birkley, who is charged with six counts of felony murder. An attorney who represented Birkley at the hearing declined to comment on the case.

The six victims were found with gunshot wounds on Jan. 23, but court documents detailing the charges against Birkley suggest they may have been killed three days earlier.

Investigators linked Birkley to the killings with cellphone data that included a selfie he took that appeared to show the basement of the home where the bodies were found several hours after the killings. Three of the bodies were found in that basement.

Investigators said Birkley appeared to be wearing an expensive pair of glasses that belonged to one of the victims in the photo, CBS Milwaukee affiliate WDJT-TV reports, adding that witnesses told police Birkley didn't wear glasses.

Court documents also say a witness told police Birkley had admitted killing the six people with his cousin during a botched drug robbery, according to WDJT. Court documents said shell casings found at the scene came from two different guns.

The complaint against Birkley doesn't identify his cousin by name.

No additional arrests have been made in connection with this case, and police said no additional information was available Sunday.

Authorities previously identified the six victims as Michelle Williams, 49; Donta Williams, 44; Donald Smith, 43; Charles Hardy, 42; Javoni Liddell, 31; and Caleb Jordan, 23. Michelle Williams.

Three of the victims lived at the home where the bodies were found.