Tracking the wolves of Yellowstone

The once familiar howl of the wolf in the American West has returned to Yellowstone Park and its environs thanks to a careful re-introduction of the animal by the U.S. Park Service. In a little over 20 years, the population in the park has grown to roughly 100 in 10 packs, enough to attract wolf tourists whose visits to the park pump $35 million into the local economy.

Winter is peak viewing time and Bill Whitaker and 60 Minutes cameras capture the wild animals as they move through Yellowstone, reclaiming the land they once roamed freely over a century ago. Of course, the wolves don't just stay in Yellowstone, they range wherever they can find prey, primarily elk. And the growing number of wolves in the states surrounding Yellowstone Park has some ranchers and hunters worried. Whitaker reports on the next edition of 60 Minutes, Sunday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m., ET and 7:00 p.m., PT on CBS.