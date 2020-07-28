FDA expands list of potentially toxic hand sanitizers

The Federal Drug Administration has expanded to 87 the number of store-bought hand sanitizers that consumers should avoid because they contain a potentially toxic chemical.

The regulatory agency on Tuesday said it has seen a "sharp increase" in sanitizers that claim to contain ethanol but that have tested positive for methanol. Also known as wood alcohol, methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and deadly if swallowed. Some of the sanitizers identified by the FDA is potentially dangerous are sold nationwide at retailers including Walmart and Target.

"Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects," the FDA said in a statement, directing consumers to its website, where it maintains a list of hand sanitizer products to avoid.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death," the FDA previously stated.

Young children who accidentally ingest these products, as well as adolescents and adults who drink them as an alcohol substitute, are most at risk of methanol poisoning, according to the agency.

Demand for hand sanitizer has spiked due to the coronavirus pandemic, as public health officials encourage frequent hand washing. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% ethanol if soap and water are not available.

The FDA on Monday added two new brands of hand sanitizers to its recall list, due to the potential presence of methanol in the products. A company called 4E Brands voluntarily recalled all lots of its hand sanitizer brands. Another company, Resource and Recovery Trading, also recalled all lots of its hand sanitizers.

The following is the latest list of potentially toxic sanitizers, according to the FDA: