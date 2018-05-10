Town & Country apologizes after Monica Lewinsky says invite to event was rescinded

NEW YORK -- Town & Country apologized to Monica Lewinsky on Thursday after she said on social media she was disinvited to the magazine's annual Philanthropy Summit because former President Bill Clinton was attending. "We apologize to Ms. Lewinsky and regret the way the situation was handled," the magazine tweeted.

Lewinsky took to Twitter on Wednesday to say the invitation was rescinded after she had accepted because Clinton decided to attend.

She wrote: "dear world: please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and --then after i've accepted-- uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited. it's 2018. emily post would def not approve."

She added: "p.s. ...and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag."

Town & Country held the Philanthropy Summit on Wednesday. It said Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda was headlining the event, which was held at the Hearst Tower in New York City and featured other celebrities.

Clinton initially denied having an affair with the then-White House intern before admitting to it in 1998.