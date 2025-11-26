Tourist family of 4 that died in Istanbul likely poisoned by pesticide at hotel, report says

A Turkish-German family of four who died while on holiday in Istanbul was likely poisoned by gas emitted from a pesticide used to treat a bug infestation in their hotel, according to a preliminary autopsy report cited by Turkey's state-run news agency.

The Bocek family had arrived from Germany and were staying at a hotel in Istanbul's Fatih district. They fell ill on Nov. 12 and went to a hospital by taxi for treatment before returning to the hotel. They became sick again the following day and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The children — Kadir Muhammet, 6, and Masal, 3 — died that day. Their mother, Cigdem, died on Nov. 14, while their father, Servet, died on Nov. 17.

A preliminary report submitted to the prosecutor's office found there was phosphine gas, an insecticide metabolite, on towels, masks and swab samples taken from various parts of the hotel room, Anadolu Agency reported late Tuesday.

The autopsy also confirmed the family had not been poisoned by food, ruling out initial suspicions of street food consumed during their tour of the city.

Two other tourists staying at the hotel suffered nausea and vomiting and were hospitalized, Anadolu reported.

Authorities have arrested 11 people in connection with the case and the hotel has been closed.

The deaths heightened concerns over hotel safety standards and prompted calls for stricter oversight.

The main entrance door of the Harbour Suites Old City hotel is sealed, in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 24, 2025. Emrah Gurel/AP

Those detained in the aftermath of the family's death included the hotel's owner and two staff members, as well as multiple food sellers and pest control workers.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogen said after a Cabinet meeting last week that "our security forces and prosecutors will lead the necessary investigations to determine the causes of these deaths," while Istanbul's regional health chief Abdullah Emre Guner said their investigation into the incident was "being conducted with the utmost diligence."

"I offer my condolences to the family members who have passed away, and express my sympathies to their relatives," Guner wrote in a post on X.