Tour the new "CBS Mornings" studio

"CBS Mornings" is home: The morning news franchise is back at CBS News' Broadcast Center and broadcasting from a brand new studio.

"CBS Mornings" and "CBS Mornings Plus" returned to the all-new Studio 57 Monday morning, and "CBS Saturday Morning" will launch from the new studio this weekend.

The new studio features a vibrant mid-century aesthetic, designed to feel inviting and fresh, while still evoking a sense of familiarity. It's built around the signature circular desk and includes a new floor pattern, expanded LED screens, warm wood elements and signature columns.

"CBS Mornings" moved its studio from the Broadcast Center to Times Square back in 2021.

"It's good to be home," "CBS Mornings" executive producer Shawna Thomas said of the change, noting that the new studio offers enhanced storytelling tools and brings the show closer to the news gathering team, also located at the Broadcast Center.

"We will have advanced flexibility in the new studio," Thomas said. "With a push of a button, we can transform the space with custom graphics to match the news of the moment. The studio also reflects CBS News' commitment to timeless storytelling, innovation and creating a space that is welcoming to viewers."

Watch the video above for a look at the move and the new Studio 57.