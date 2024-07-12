Tour helicopter crash off Hawaiian island leaves 1 dead and 2 missing

A helicopter crashed into the ocean off the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Thursday, leaving one person dead and two others missing, the Kauai Police Department said.

Hikers reported seeing the helicopter crash about a quarter mile off the Na Pali Coast and called police around 1:20 p.m., the police department said in a statement.

The Robinson R44 helicopter was part of Ali'i Kaua'i Air Tours and Charters, authorities said.

A Robinson R44 helicopter Robinson Helicopter Company

One person's body was recovered around 2:30 p.m. Thursday as crews continued to search for the other two people. Their identities weren't immediately released by police.

The Federal Aviation Administration imposed a temporary flight restriction on the search area during the operation, police said.

The Coast Guard was involved in the search along with several local agencies.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will investigate the cause of the crash.