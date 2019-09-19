Tour bus runs off California road, killing one, injuring 7

One person was killed and seven injured, two seriously, when a tour bus ran off a highway in Shandon, California late Wednesday night, reports CBS Santa Maria, California affiliate KCOY-TV. Shandon is north of Los Angeles, about a third of the way between L.A. and San Francisco.

A spokesperson for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office told CBS News the bus went down a steep embankment of roughly 50 feet.

It wasn't clear where the bus was headed or where its trip began.

The incident's cause was under investigation.