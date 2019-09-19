Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tour bus runs off California road, killing one, injuring 7

/ CBS News

One person was killed and seven injured, two seriously, when a tour bus ran off a highway in Shandon, California late Wednesday night, reports CBS Santa Maria, California affiliate KCOY-TV. Shandon is north of Los Angeles, about a third of the way between L.A. and San Francisco.  

A spokesperson for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office told CBS News the bus went down a steep embankment of roughly 50 feet.

It wasn't clear where the bus was headed or where its trip began.

Trending News

The incident's cause was under investigation.

First published on September 19, 2019 / 5:32 AM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In