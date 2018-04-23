Van strikes multiple pedestrians in Toronto -- live updates

TORONTO -- Police in Canada say the van that struck eight to 10 pedestrians in north Toronto has been found and the driver is in custody. Police Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu says authorities do not yet know the cause or reason for the collision.

Authorities say the van apparently jumped the curb and hit the pedestrians. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Update: unknown of extent of injuries, possible 8 - 10 pedestrians struck further when I get it ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

Toronto paramedic spokeswoman Kim McKinnon says first responders are on scene treating multiple patients but wouldn't confirm the number or severity of injuries.

Police have shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection following the Monday afternoon incident and Toronto's transit agency says it has suspended service on the subway line running through the area.

The Ottawa bureau chief for the Toronto Star posted to Twitter that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his thoughts were with people affected in the incident and that the government would keep people updated.

.@JustinTrudeau on the incident unfolding in Toronto. "Our thoughts are obviously with all of those affected . . . We are still gathering information . . . we will keep Canadians updated." — Bruce Campion-Smith (@yowflier) April 23, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.