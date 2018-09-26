Tornado warning interrupts "This is Us" season premiere in Detroit area, fans outraged

"This Is Us" has become must-see TV for millions of Americans, who can't wait to watch -- and cry during -- the hit show. The new season of the family drama premiered on NBC Tuesday night, but some fans were more devastated by what they didn't see.

A tornado warning in the Detroit metro area coincided with the highly-anticipated season 3 premiere of "This is Us," and the show was interrupted by local news. This is normal procedure for news stations, but some fans were livid and didn't want to hear it. Several took to Twitter to vent their frustrations after missing out on the first few minutes of the premiere episode, which began at 9 p.m.

"I don't care if there's a tornado - I want to watch This Is Us!!" one fan wrote on Twitter.

can the news turn off the tornado warnings I’m missing this is us — sara (@whxtvrsara) September 26, 2018

We get it. It’s gonna be a tornado. Can we get to This Is Us please? Thanks. — That Fat Gurl 😈 (@KINGKal___) September 26, 2018

I’ve waited months for This Is Us but no, please continue showing this radar with tornado warnings. IT’S FIIIIIIIIIIIIIINE. — Samantha (@samscott025) September 26, 2018

I CAN’T WATCH THIS IS US BECAUSE THERE’S A TORNADO WARNING IN A NEARBY COUNTY AND THIS STATION WONT STOP BROADCASTING IT 😭😭😭 — Christian. (@cnagzz) September 26, 2018

Bro. I been waiting for This is Us since it went off and u mean to tell me this tornado warning is cutting into the season premiere??????? I’m pissed — Yetta (@MsYetta_Boo) September 26, 2018

I think my dad is gonna have a heart attack if nbc doesn’t stop broadcasting this tornado warning before this is us starts — jenna (@jennarobes) September 26, 2018

Storms and at least one tornado swept through the area on Monday and Tuesday, according to Detroit Free Press. But to "This Is Us" fans, missing the first few minutes of the season premiere was on par with hearing a spoiler about how Jack died.