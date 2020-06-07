Tornado touches down near Orlando

Live

A tornado touched down near Orlando, Florida, Saturday, according to the city of Orlando. The National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida, issued several tornado warnings throughout the region.

The National Weather Service on Sunday confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Florida the day before. It was determined an EF-1 touched down near Ferncreek and Lake Margaret. The tornado began as a waterspout on Lake Conway and lifted near Lake Lawsona. The tornado intensified as it moved north, with winds estimated around 100-105 mph, CBS News affiliate WKMG reports.

Video of the tornado shared on social media showed a funnel cloud leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

So far, no injuries have been reported. There were reports of downed trees and power lines in the Orlando area. As of 9:45 p.m., there were no more tornado watches in effect, but several Florida counties were still under severe thunderstorm and flood warnings.

