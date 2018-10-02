Topless Serena Williams sings in breast cancer awareness video

NEW YORK -- Tennis great Serena Williams goes topless and sings "I Touch Myself" in a video at the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

With her hands covering her breasts, Williams writes in an Instagram post that the video took her out of her "comfort zone" but "I wanted to do it because it's an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that."

The video is part of the I Touch Myself Project, which is dedicated to Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett. The 53-year-old Australian died in 2013 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Williams said Amphlett "gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first."

CBSSports.com notes that Williams 'has preached women's health in the past, particularly after a serious scare after having her baby last year."