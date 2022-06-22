Tony Siragusa, Super Bowl winner and NFL sideline reporter, dies at age 55

Tony Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who helped lead a stout Baltimore defense to a Super Bowl title, has died. He was 55.

The Baltimore Ravens, for which Siragusa played five seasons, said Siragusa died "unexpectedly" Wednesday morning. A cause of death was not immediately given.

Tony Siragusa as a sideline reporter an NFL matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 5, 2006. Al Messerschmidt / Getty Images

"This is a really sad day," Siragusa's broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, told The Associated Press. "Tony was way more than my client, he was family. My heart goes out to Tony's loved ones."

Siragusa, known as "the Goose," played seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five with the Ravens. Baltimore's 2000 team won the Super Bowl behind a defense that included Siragusa, Ray Lewis and Sam Adams.

"This is a tough one. I love Goose like a brother," Lewis said Wednesday in a statement, adding, "He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special. You can never replace a man like that."

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted: "The Goose squeezed 200 fun loving years into 55!! He was one of the most physically strongest players I have ever seen in 50 years In Greece, they would ask 1 question at the end of one's life; Did He Have Passion? In Tony's case..Yes He Did!!"

Siragusa was popular with fans because of his fun-loving personality, which also helped him transition quickly to broadcasting after his playing career.

The NFL family mourns the loss of the great Tony "Goose" Siragusa. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/pe53Nz24be — NFL (@NFL) June 22, 2022

Siragusa came to Baltimore as a free agent in 1997 and teamed up with Adams to form an imposing defensive tackle tandem. In the Ravens' 2000 championship season, the 6-foot-3, 340-pound Siragusa was sixth among Baltimore defenders with 75 tackles.

"It was an honor and a privilege to line up next to Tony Siragusa," Adams said in a statement following news of Siragusa's death. "He made the game fun and was a true competitor. Our D-line room was special on and off the field. May he rest easy, and may God bless and keep his family."

Siragusa finished his career with 22 sacks.

The news of Siragusa's death came on what was already a tragic day for the Ravens. The death of Jaylon Ferguson, a linebacker for Baltimore, at age 26 was announced earlier in the day.