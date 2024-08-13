Tony Romo on how a healthy Aaron Rodgers could lead the Jets to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

The NFL returns to CBS, with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson entering their eighth season as a broadcast team.

The Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off their third Super Bowl victory, are poised to once again be a central focus of this season's narrative.

As the reigning champions, the question looming over them is whether they can sustain their success and cement their dynasty status. Romo believes that one of the Chiefs' biggest challenges comes from within.

"The mental fortitude it takes to win it once, then to come back ... there's plays that could change every game. They had a really rough go of it last year during the regular season. This one's going to be harder," Romo said.

More than 1,000 away from Arrowhead Stadium where the Chiefs play, another potential threat to the Chiefs' reign is emerging. In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Aaron Rodgers is working his way back from a season-ending Achilles injury suffered in his Jets debut last year. Romo believes a healthy Rodgers has the potential to challenge the Chiefs' recent dominance.

"If Aaron Rodgers stays healthy, I think this team can actually dethrone the Chiefs. The biggest thing is, it's going to take Aaron a little bit of time to settled get settled back in. With an injury that long, you just don't come right back. But it's Aaron Rodgers. They have a good coach, good staff, and their team has a ton of talent. They've just been missing this position, and this is going to be a fun season if you're a Jets fan," said Romo.

Wolfson also weighed in on other AFC contenders to watch this season.

"I think the obvious ones, you have Baltimore, you have Miami," she said.

Wolfson also said there is an emerging threat in the AFC South.

"CJ Stroud and Houston right now, in his second season, they are stacked, especially on the offensive side of the ball after getting Stefon Diggs from the Bills. I really think they have a chance to do something this season."

Harbaugh's big return

The AFC West is buzzing with Jim Harbaugh's return to the NFL after his dominant run at Michigan. He's bringing a whole new vibe to the Chargers, and it's impossible to miss this off-season with Harbaugh hitting the sleds, sprinting around the field in his classic khaki slacks and bifocals, absolutely fired up about football.

The big question is: Can Harbaugh's energy transform the Chargers into contenders? So far, Nantz says you can bet on it.

"It is going to work, guaranteed it is going to work. it works everywhere he goes. The man has the golden touch. He's done it everywhere," said Nantz.

CBS will cover three of the Chargers' first four games, with Nantz calling it "one of the biggest storylines in the entire league."

The 2024 NFL on CBS schedule kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 8.