Tony Dokoupil's "long, strange journey" to "CBS This Morning"

On Monday, May 20, "CBS This Morning" will welcome new co-hosts Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil to the table with Gayle King. Mason, a veteran broadcaster, might be familiar to you as the face of "CBS This Morning: Saturday," or from his more than three decades reporting for CBS News. Dokoupil, perhaps a bit less so.

Watch the video above to get to know Dokoupil a bit more as he takes us through CBS News Broadcast Center in New York City, his unconventional path to broadcast journalism, and why he's excited to take on his new role as co-host of "CBS This Morning."