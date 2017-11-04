CBS/AP November 4, 2017, 5:32 PM

Off-duty D.C. police officer fatally shot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Authorities say an off-duty Washington, D.C., police sergeant was fatally shot while sitting in a parked car in Baltimore and a woman with him was injured during a weekend in which community activists had called for a ceasefire in the city.

Baltimore police said in a statement that officers found 40-year-old Tony Anthony Mason Jr. with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning, CBS Baltimore reports. He died of his injuries at a hospital. 

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington said Mason, a sergeant, was a 17-year veteran of the force. Public information officer Sean Hickman referred all further inquiries to Baltimore police. 

The second victim, a 43-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to her leg and was taken to a hospital. 

Investigators believe Mason and the woman were inside the car when an unknown suspect approached, began shooting and then fled. 

No information about a motive was immediately released.

