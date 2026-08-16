Tommy John, MLB All-Star pitcher who had a surgery named after him, dies at 83

Thomas "Tommy" John, a four-time MLB All-Star who won 288 career games over 26 years in professional baseball, has died, his agent confirmed to CBS News. He was 83.

John died at his home in Florida on Saturday, surrounded by his wife, Cheryl, and other family members, his agent Mike Maguire said in a statement.

His biggest legacy to the game came in 1974 when he suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament, which could have ended his career. Instead, John underwent an experimental elbow reconstruction procedure by Dr. Frank Jobe, which is now known as the "Tommy John surgery."

After his surgery, John went on to win 164 more games, finishing his career with 288 victories, more than 2,200 strikeouts and a 3.34 ERA before retiring in 1989.

Born in Terre Haute, Indiana, John signed with the Cleveland Indians, now the Cleveland Guardians, at the age of 18 after impressing the team with his curveball. After three seasons in the minor leagues, he was called up to the majors for the first time in 1963. From there, he went on to play for the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels (now the Los Angeles Angels), Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees.

John was a four-time All-Star, earning selections in 1968, 1978, 1979 and 1989.

Tommy John poses for a circa 1970s publicity photo for the Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB via Getty Images

Just days before his passing, John penned an emotional farewell letter to fans that was shared by the Yankees during the 78th Old-Timers' Day earlier this month. The team noted he was suffering from unspecified "health issues."

In the letter, he thanked his former team for the opportunity to "say goodbye to everyone, along with all the friends and fans who followed me throughout my 26-year-career."

"Thanks to Dr. Jobe, who saved my arm & made it possible for me to continue pitching," John wrote in his letter. "That surgery has since gone on to save the careers of countless pitchers, including many of the very best in the game today.

"Thank you to all the fans who supported me and my teammates for 26 years. I will never forget you."