"The Wanted" singer Tom Parker dies at 33 after battling inoperable brain tumor

Singer Tom Parker of "The Wanted" has died, his wife said Wednesday. The 33-year-old's death comes less than two years after he disclosed that he was battling an inoperable brain tumor.

"Our hearts were broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence," Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick said on Instagram. "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you."

The popular U.K. band said Parker "passed away peacefully at lunchtime" where he was surrounded by his family and band mates.

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi," the band wrote on Instagram. "He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

Parker announced his stage 4 glioblastoma diagnosis in October 2020.

"We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options," Parker wrote on Instagram at the time. "It's gonna be a tough battle but with everyone's love and support we are going to beat this."