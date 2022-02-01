Tom Brady announces retirement: Looking back at his 2005 60 Minutes interview

2005: How far can Tom Brady throw a football?...

2005: How far can Tom Brady throw a football?

2005: How far can Tom Brady throw a football?

Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement after 22 years in the NFL. Brady, 44, made the announcement in a series of social media posts, saying, "Right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft spoke with Brady in 2005, when he was just 27 years old. He spoke about his love for the game, which great NFL quarterbacks he wanted to emulate, and the scouting report that described him as "poor build, very skinny."

At the time, Brady already had three Super Bowl wins to his name—and told Kroft he wondered what else life had in store.

"I think, God, it's got to be more than this," Brady said. "I mean this can't be what it's all cracked up to be."

Brady on winning: There's "got to be more than this"

What goes through Brady's mind during a game?

What scouts missed when they initially saw Brady

Brady's favorite Super Bowl ring? "The next one"