Live

Watch CBS News

Tom Brady announces retirement: Looking back at his 2005 60 Minutes interview

/ CBS News

2005: How far can Tom Brady throw a football?
2005: How far can Tom Brady throw a football?... 01:40

Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement after 22 years in the NFL. Brady, 44, made the announcement in a series of social media posts, saying, "Right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft spoke with Brady in 2005, when he was just 27 years old. He spoke about his love for the game, which great NFL quarterbacks he wanted to emulate, and the scouting report that described him as "poor build, very skinny."

At the time, Brady already had three Super Bowl wins to his name—and told Kroft he wondered what else life had in store.

"I think, God, it's got to be more than this," Brady said. "I mean this can't be what it's all cracked up to be."

Brady on winning: There's "got to be more than this"

2005: Tom Brady on reaching his goals 01:09

What goes through Brady's mind during a game?

What goes through Brady's mind during a game?... 01:04

What scouts missed when they initially saw Brady

From 2005: What scouts missed with Tom Brady 01:16

Brady's favorite Super Bowl ring? "The next one"

Which Super Bowl ring is Brady's favorite? 02:51

Download our Free App

For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app

First published on February 1, 2022 / 9:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.