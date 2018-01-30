Tom Brady appears to forgive radio host who ridiculed his daughter: "We make mistakes"

A Boston radio station has apologized after one of its hosts called the five-year-old daughter of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady an "annoying little pissant." WEEI indefinitely suspended host Alex Reimer and said "his remarks were utterly indefensible."

The controversy was threatening to overshadow the Super Bowl opening night festivities at the U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Monday night. But Brady offered an olive branch of sorts – suggesting he was willing to forgive the man who ridiculed his daughter, reports CBS News' Jamie Yuccas.

"Sometimes we say things that we shouldn't say or we make mistakes, and that happens. And I can express it and you move on, so," Tom Brady said.

Asked if he's going to put the comments behind him, Brady said, "Life's too short."

During the annual Super Bowl media day event, Brady said he didn't want to see Reimer fired over his comments.

Hours earlier, during his regular Monday morning segment on WEEI, the Patriots star quarterback was in no mood to talk.

"I'll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don't have much to say this morning. Maybe I'll speak with you guys some other time," Brady said.

"Absolutely fine, we understand," the host replied.

"Have a good day," Brady said.

Brady was upset by what Reimer said Thursday about his daughter Vivian, who appears in Brady's new Facebook show, "Tom vs. Time."

"I understand that criticism is part of sports, but I certainly don't think that you know my children or any other children really deserve to be in that," Brady said.

Brady had plenty of support from his teammates and opponents alike.

"Any child in the media should be off limits," said Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.

"Kids they don't really, you know in that situation she doesn't have a chance to defend herself," said Patriots player Matthew Slater.

"I think for a lot of us on this team, if it wasn't for our family, we wouldn't care to be here playing football," said Patriots free safety Devin McCourty.

In a statement, the station said "mean-spirited commentary directed in any way at children is wholly inappropriate...we deeply regret what happened and offer out sincerest apologies..."

A multi-year extension for Brady's weekly WEEI segments was announced just one day before Reimer insulted Brady's daughter. Reimer has so far not responded to our request for comment.