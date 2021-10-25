Tom Brady becomes first NFL quarterback to throw 600 touchdown passes

This article originally appeared on CBSSports.com.

Another week, another NFL milestone for Tom Brady. And, thanks to a generous fan, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the record-setting ball in their possession.

With six seconds left in the first quarter of Tampa Bay's home game against the Chicago Bears, Brady threw his 600th career touchdown pass, a 9-yard strike to Mike Evans. Brady is the only quarterback in league history to reach the milestone.

Evans, perhaps unaware of the historical significance behind the touchdown pass, gave the ball to a fan who was sitting in the front row of the end zone. The fan agreed to give the ball back to the Buccaneers in exchange for another game ball as well as a signed jersey, according to CBS Sports lead field reporter Tracy Wolfson.

Brady entered the game with 598 career touchdown passes. His 599th touchdown pass was a 6-yard strike to Chris Godwin with just under five minutes left in the first quarter. The Buccaneers, who led 21-0 after the first quarter, opened the game with three straight drives that ended in Chicago's end zone.

Brady now has 29 more touchdowns than Drew Brees, who is second all time with 571 touchdown passes. Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) are the only other quarterbacks with at least 500 career touchdown passes. Aaron Rodgers is currently fifth all time with 427 touchdown passes. The reigning league MVP, Rodgers threw three touchdown passes during Green Bay's 24-10 win over Washington on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady smiles as he runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on October 24, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. During the game, which Tampa Bay won 38-3, he became the first NFL quarterback to throw 600 touchdown passes. Mark LoMoglio / AP

Earlier this season, Brady surpassed Brees as the NFL's all-time career leading in passing yards. Brady entered Sunday's game with 81,268 yards. Brady, in case you didn't already know, also holds the NFL records for Super Bowls won (seven) and Super Bowl MVP awards (five).

The reigning Super Bowl champs beat the Bears, 38-3.