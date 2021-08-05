Live

U.S. men fail to advance in relay handoff at Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. men have failed to advance to the final of the 4x100 relay in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics, extending a long string of failure in an event they used to own.

The team of Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker and Cravon Gillespie finished sixth in the second heat of qualifying, done in by a series of bad exchanges that resulted in a time of 38.10 seconds.

This marks the 10th time since 1995 that the men have botched a relay at a world championships or Olympics. They were disqualified for a faulty exchange five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

The U.S. women made it through with a second-place finish in their heat. They'll race for the gold medal Friday.

Men's 4x100m Relay heats on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
(L-R) Frederik Schou-Nielsen of Team Denmark, Lucas Ansah-Peprah of Team Germany, Filippo Tortu of Team Italy, Zhiqiang Wu of Team China and Cravon Gillespie of Team United States compete in round one of the Men's 4x100m Relay heats on Day 13 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 5, 2021. Ryan Pierse / Getty Images
