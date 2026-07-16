Blanche holds meeting with Epstein accusers after request from Tillis

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche met Thursday with accusers of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein following a request to do so by Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, whose support is crucial to advancing his nomination to lead the Justice Department.

Blanche met for about an hour with a group of Epstein's accusers at Justice Department headquarters in Washington. After the meeting, Blanche told reporters that he encouraged the accusers to come to the FBI with any information that could help investigators.

A Justice Department spokesperson told CBS News the meeting, which the spokesperson described as "productive," was attended by senior Justice Department officials, FBI special agents and victim services representatives.

"Blanche answered questions and walked through what is needed for investigations to proceed," the Justice Department spokesperson said in a statement. "While some victims said that they had not reached out to the FBI under this administration, he encouraged victims to meet with FBI investigators as the next step, and attendees spoke with agents after the meeting about scheduling interviews."

Epstein accuser Annie Farmer said in a statement following her meeting with Blanche that she feels "even more confident in urging senators to vote against his confirmation as the United States' Attorney General."

Farmer alleged that Blanche was "abrasive, condescending, and intentionally noncommittal to survivors," which she described as "a marked contrast" from his testimony at Wednesday's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Dani Bensky, whose name and personal information were mistakenly made public in documents related to the federal investigation into Epstein that were released by the Justice Department last year, testified before the committee earlier Thursday before taking part in the meeting with Blanche.

Bensky said in a statement that Blanche treated the meeting "as a mere 'check-the-box' exercise intended to secure votes for his confirmation."

Bensky said that Blanche "danced around his wording, repeatedly interrupted us and could not commit to anything that would demonstrate good faith or begin to restore trust." She said she believes Blanche "is not qualified to serve as attorney general."

"He did not adequately account for the release of materials that exposed survivors' identifying information and images, and he offered no credible plan to investigate and pursue accountability beyond" Epstein and longtime Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, she said.

The political firestorm over Epstein has been a persistent headache for the Trump administration, which released millions of investigative documents over the last year about the disgraced financier's crimes and connections to high-profile people.

The Justice Department has repeatedly said it will investigate further if new information surfaces, but the government doesn't currently have evidence to support additional prosecutions against people tied to Epstein.

"It wasn't all cordial," Blanche said of Thursday's meeting. "Because there's something that they want that I don't think I can give them, which is some form of justice. And I want to be able to give justice in the form of prosecutions, and maybe we can do a prosecution at some point."

But Blanche added, "I don't know."

Blanche has pushed back on suggestions that the Justice Department has been dismissive of Epstein's accusers, saying officials have spoken with more than 30 representatives of the women over the course of their sweeping review of the files.

"The Department of Justice will always meet with victims or their representatives, and if those victims or their representatives have evidence that anybody committed a crime — whether it has to do with Jeffrey Epstein or anybody else — we will of course move forward and investigate and prosecute," Blanche told reporters.

The meeting came hours after Tillis said it needed to happen before Blanche could earn his vote amid criticism from accusers about the Justice Department's handling of Epstein's case and a trove of files related to his sex trafficking investigation.

Without Tillis' support, Blanche's nomination won't make it through the Senate Judiciary Committee, which questioned Blanche for hours Wednesday about the Epstein files as well as the creation of a fund to compensate President Trump's allies, a tax immunity deal for the president and a slew of other issues.

Another Republican, Texas Sen. John Cornyn, has also expressed concern over the fund and has said he remains undecided about his vote.

Tillis indicated during Blanche's confirmation hearing Wednesday that he was leaning toward backing Blanche, who has been leading the department in an acting capacity since April. But after lawmakers heard Bensky's testimony, Tillis said he expected a meeting between victims and Blanche to occur before he's "willing to vote out of this committee."

Tillis later Thursday commended Blanche for holding the meeting, writing in a social media post, "I appreciate his willingness to directly engage and listen to them."

After missteps by then-Attorney General Pam Bondi that enraged Mr. Trump's base, Blanche as deputy attorney general oversaw a massive review and the release of millions of files related to the investigation into Epstein. The case has captivated internet sleuths and conspiracy theorists for years, in part because of Epstein's connections to other powerful individuals.

Blanche has also defended the department's staggered release of the Epstein files, a process beset by problems, including redaction errors that left exposed nude photos showing the faces of potential victims.

Blanche said during his confirmation hearing Wednesday that he takes responsibility for mistakes that were made, but noted that department lawyers were given a "herculean task" to quickly review millions of files for release. Blanche said department lawyers took pains to protect the women involved, and quickly fixed any errors that were found.

"I am sorry that in about 1% of the documents mistakes were made," Blanche said Wednesday. "But what I will say on top of that is we put tons of resources to rectifying those mistakes immediately, including pulling down documents within minutes of being informed that there were mistakes."