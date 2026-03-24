What are today's mortgage interest rates: March 24, 2026?

Mortgage interest rates have changed considerably in recent weeks, impacting both buyers and owners hoping to refinance. Boogich/Getty Images

In some months, mortgage interest rates stay steady and remain relatively unchanged from the start of the month until the end. And, in some other months, multiple developments impact rates. This March has been one of the latter types. With data surrounding unemployment and inflation being released earlier in the month and an extension of the Federal Reserve's interest rate pause issued last week, there have been multiple developments recently that have impacted mortgage rates. Unfortunately for buyers and owners hoping to refinance, however, these changes resulted in mortgage rates noticeably higher than where they had sat at the end of February.

Still, mortgage interest rates are much more competitive than they were at this point in 2025, and with a strategic effort and by shopping around for lenders, borrowers may still be able to find a rate and term that fits their budget. To better gauge their next steps, however, it's important to first know where mortgage interest rates stand right now, as of March 24, 2026.

Start by seeing how low your current mortgage rate offers are here.

What are today's mortgage rates?

The average mortgage interest rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.25% as of March 24, 2026, according to Zillow. The average mortgage rate for a 15-year term is currently 5.75%. With these being averages, however, and with those rates being higher than they had been in recent weeks, borrowers are encouraged to shop around to see what other, better offers they may qualify for. That may begin with first checking your credit report to see what lenders will see when you formally apply for a mortgage. If you don't have a good credit score and need to work on boosting it, start your work there first, as borrowers with lower scores will receive even higher rates from lenders than those outlined above.

Learn more about your current mortgage options now.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

The average mortgage refinance rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.70% as of March 24, 2026, according to Zillow. The average refi rate for a 15-year alternative is 5.76%. These, too, are higher than what they had been in recent weeks, but they can still represent meaningful savings for owners, depending on where their current rate now stands. Crunch your numbers with both, then, to see where you may be able to secure savings. With online marketplaces making it easier than ever to determine your potential monthly costs, you can now determine if applying for a refinance is still worth it or if you're better served by waiting for the interest rate climate to once again cool down.

The bottom line

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.25% as of March 24, 2026 and it is 5.75% for a 15-year alternative. The median refinance rate for a 30-year mortgage, meanwhile, is now 6.70% and it's 5.76% for those looking to refinance into a 15-year term. These are less competitive rates than borrowers were being offered earlier this year but are still noticeably improved from where they stood in March 2025, too. Take the time, then, to review each closely to best determine your next steps. Speaking with a lender directly can also be informative as they may be able to outline options and rates that are not always listed online.