What are today's mortgage interest rates: February 10, 2026?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mortgage interest rates have declined considerably over the past year, approximately. sakchai vongsasiripat/Getty Images

If you're considering a home purchase and currently find yourself scrolling through local real estate listings, you may want to consider a pivot to first explore your mortgage interest rate options. You may even be pleasantly surprised at what's available. For months now, there have been multiple mortgage interest rate options listed under 6%. And with the right lender and strategy, qualified buyers may be able to lock in rates closer to 5% now.

But it's not just buyers who may be able to benefit from today's cooler interest rate environment. Refinance rates are also down now, opening new windows of opportunity for owners saddled with rates over 7% or higher. In other words, both buyers and owners may find it helpful to pause their online home searches and instead start searching for the interest rates they'd qualify for.

So, what are today's mortgage interest rates as of February 10, 2026? That's what we'll detail below.

See how low your current mortgage rate offers are here now.

What are today's mortgage interest rates?

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year term is 5.99% as of February 10, 2026, according to Zillow. The average mortgage interest rate on a 15-year term is 5.37%. Both rates remained identical to what they have been in recent days, illustrating the stability the mortgage interest rate climate has been experiencing in recent weeks. There's no Federal Reserve meeting on the calendar this month to shake things up, either, making now a smart time to review your mortgage rate options without having to be overly concerned with outside developments that could impact your offers.

Shop for mortgage rates and lenders here now.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

The median mortgage refinance interest rate on a 30-year loan is 6.50% as of February 10, 2026, according to Zillow. The average mortgage refinance rate on a 15-year term is now 5.50%. These are just averages, however, and homeowners who take the time to shop around may be able to find noticeably lower rates.

Remember, you don't need to automatically use the lender who currently has your mortgage, and, in some cases, you shouldn't. Instead, look to see what rates and terms competitors are offering and then return to your original lender with those in hand to see if they can offer you something that's better.

The bottom line

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year term is 5.99% as of February 10, 2026, and it's just 5.37% for buyers who want a 15-year term. The average mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage, meanwhile, is currently 6.50%, and it's just 5.50% for a 15-year alternative. While all four of these options are higher than they were at the start of the decade, they remain some of the best available right now. So, if they fit your budget and can help you achieve your goals, consider speaking with a lender who can answer your questions and help you determine your next steps.