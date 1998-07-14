Today In History: Lady In Red

On July 22, 1934, the notorious bank robber John Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents in Chicago.

Dillinger was killed during a police ambush after he left the Biograph Theater.

The trap for Dillinger was set up with the help of his girlfriend, Anna Sage.

Sage told an FBI agent she would be wearing a red dress, which would identify a disguised Dillinger. Upon identifying Dillinger with the "lady in red," the agent lit a cigar, signaling 27 other agents in the area into action.

Chased into an alley, the 31-year-old Dillinger fell dead, ending a 14-month spree of bank robberies.

