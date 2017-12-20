Tip from Pakistan about buried boy leads police to body in Cleveland backyard

CLEVELAND — Police tipped off by a caller from Pakistan have discovered human remains in the backyard of a Cleveland home, reports CBS affiliate WOIO.

Police first went to the home Monday after hearing from the caller, who said a child's stepfather called him in Pakistan and told him that two months ago he and the mother found the boy unresponsive and buried him. The tipster is the brother of the stepfather, reports WOIO.

A body was found in the backyard Tuesday. Police have not said if the body is that of the boy the caller referenced, but police took into custody a woman at the home whose son is unaccounted for, reports the station.

Larissa Maria Rodriguez told police she has nine children and five live with her. She allegedly said the 5-year-old boy, who has special needs and is unable to speak, left with his aunt on Dec. 2 to visit his father in Texas.

According to a police report obtained by WOIO, Rodriguez said she did not know the phone number or address for the father or the aunt.

Police say Rodriguez has not been charged with anything.