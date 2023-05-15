We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Memorial Day just days away and, with it, the unofficial start to the summer traveling season, many people may be preparing for their long-awaited vacations. While an organized itinerary can help make things run smoothly, it won't offer much of a buffer in case things go wrong. This is where travel insurance can help. By insuring your trip, travelers can get protected against a wide variety of issues and emergencies, and it doesn't need to be expensive (it generally costs just 4% to 8% of your total trip costs).

That said, like all financial products and services, there are better times to get travel insurance than others. We will explore three of the best times to get a plan below. If you're considering insuring your next trip then start by searching and comparing travel insurance quotes here now.

3 times travel insurance is worth it

While travel insurance can be valuable in multiple scenarios, it's particularly helpful to have during the following three instances.

When traveling internationally

Your health insurance may be robust at home but it could offer little to no protection should something go wrong on your overseas trip. For this reason and others, travel insurance when heading outside of the country is worth it.

"Most primary health insurance policies either don't offer overseas coverage or if they do, the coverage is limited. Travel insurance policies, on the other hand, can provide coverage in multiple destinations worldwide," says SquareMouth, an online travel insurance marketplace.

It's worth noting that travel insurance doesn't just cover hotel and flight expenses. It can also, depending on the policy, protect you from medical expenses that you otherwise would have gotten stuck paying out of pocket while overseas. No one wants to think about getting sick on vacation and having to pay for the subsequent care. Fortunately, travel insurance removes these concerns from the equation by protecting you in case you get sick or hurt while outside the U.S.

When traveling during certain times of the year

No one knows for sure how your trip will ultimately play out. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't complete your due diligence, either. If you're planning on traveling to an island during the hurricane season, for example, then travel insurance is a smart protection to have. While you can't control the weather, you can control your planned response to any adverse weather conditions.

Familiarize yourself with any potential problematic weather conditions for your destination before you get there. Then make sure to insure yourself against them in advance, that way you don't get stuck paying for a trip that you had to spend indoors most of the time.

When you have nonrefundable elements to your trip

While some portions of your trip may be refundable, others may not. In this case, travel insurance is a valuable protection to have in case the nonrefundable portions of your trip aren't completed as planned. These, in general, are expenses you wouldn't be able to get reimbursed for if you had to make an eleventh-hour change to your trip. This includes prepaid tours, excursions or other expenses that you may have secured a good deal on by knowing that it was nonrefundable (like airfare).

The bottom line

Travel insurance is a smart way to protect yourself against any adverse conditions that could affect parts of your trip - or the trip in full. While it's a valuable protection to have in multiple instances, it's especially worth it when traveling internationally and when you're traveling during certain times of the year (when weather conditions could severely affect your plans). It's also a good idea to secure a travel insurance policy if you have one or more nonrefundable portions of your trip. Should something go wrong and you can't complete those portions a travel insurance policy could help pay you back.

