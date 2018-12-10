Trump, Mueller, Putin among Time Person of the Year candidates

Time magazine released its shortlist of candidates to be named its annual Person of the Year. The list includes special counsel Robert Mueller, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The 10 candidates are:

Christine Blasey Ford



"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler



Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi



March For Our Lives Activists



Meghan Markle



South Korean President Moon Jae-in



Special counsel Robert Mueller



Russian President Vladimir Putin



Separated Families



President Donald Trump



In September, Blasey Ford gave emotional testimony about sexual-assault allegations from the 1980s against Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Kavanaugh denied the allegations, and the Senate narrowly confirmed Mr. Trump's second nominee to the nation's highest court.

Khashoggi was killed two months ago. The journalist, who had lived in the U.S. and wrote for The Washington Post, had been critical of the Saudi regime.

U.S. intelligence officials determined that Saudi security officials were most likely acting on orders from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when they killed and dismembered Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Turkey. Mr. Trump, who views the crown prince as an ally, has been reluctant to accept the CIA's findings.