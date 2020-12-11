Every TIME Person of the Year for the past 27 years

Bill Clinton was once again named Time's Person of the Year in 1998, but this time, with Ken Starr, the special counsel investigating him for perjury during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.
Starr's investigation led to impeachment proceedings against Clinton.
"For rewriting the book on crime and punishment, for putting prices on values we didn't want to rank, for fighting past all reason a battle whose casualties will be counted for years to come, Bill Clinton and Kenneth Starr are Time's 1998 Men of the Year," Time said.