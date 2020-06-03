Watch live: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gives update on response to George Floyd protests

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is giving an update Wednesday on the state's response to public safety concerns in Minneapolis and St. Paul following the death of George Floyd last week in police custody. His death has ignited protests in the state and nationwide.

Cities across the U.S. have seen protesters clash with police, and some areas have been hit by looting.

Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who was seen pressing his knee on Floyd's neck on video, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Walz is speaking amid calls for the other three officers involved in Floyd's death to be arrested.