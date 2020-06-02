Live

Watch live: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz holds a press conference amid George Floyd protests

/ CBS News

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is holding a press conference Tuesday as protests continue in the state and nationwide in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. He is expected to speak at 2 p.m. Central/3 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch Walz's press conference today

  • What: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz holds press conference
  • Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2020
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT
  • Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

A curfew was in place overnight in Minneapolis-Saint Paul from 10 p.m.- 4 a.m. It will be in effect again overnight on Tuesday. 

"Please comply with the curfew to protect yourself and your community," Walz tweeted. 

First published on June 2, 2020 / 11:29 AM

