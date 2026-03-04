GOP senator joins police in ejecting anti-war protester from Capitol Hill hearing

Republican Sen. Tim Sheehy of Montana assisted several police officers in physically ejecting a man who interrupted a Capitol Hill hearing on Wednesday to object to the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran.

The protester — Brian McGinnis, who describes himself as a Marine veteran running as a Green Party candidate in North Carolina's Senate race — said shortly afterward that his arm was broken during the clash with police and the senator. The U.S. Capitol Police accused him of "violently" assaulting officers.

The incident took place at a Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing that featured testimony from senior military officials on military readiness. Just under 30 minutes after the hearing began, McGinnis began yelling, exclaiming at one point: "America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel."

Members of the Capitol Police attempted to remove McGinnis — who was wearing a military uniform — from the hearing room. McGinnis appeared to struggle with officers, according to a video provided to CBS News by an antiwar activist.

At one point, when McGinnis and police were near the doorway to the hearing room, Sheehy left the dais and began assisting the Capitol Police officers in lifting him up and ejecting him from the room. While authorities attempted to pull McGinnis out of the room, his left hand appeared to get stuck between the door and the frame. Sheehy then appears to try to dislodge it, at which point someone accuses him of breaking McGinnis' hand. Somebody later asked McGinnis if his hand was okay, and he responded, "No, it's not."

McGinnis was later escorted out of the room by police officers while Sheehy sat back down. While outside the room, McGinnis is heard on the video saying his left arm was broken.

Senator Sheehy joined Capitol Police in lifting up and ejecting anti war protestor Brian McGinnis from a SASC subcommittee hearing. McGinnis is a Green Party candidate running for Senate in N.C. An antiwar activist filmed the video below: pic.twitter.com/0dVA0ORWXQ — Alan He (@alanhe) March 4, 2026

Mark Elbourno, a Green Party official who manages McGinnis' Senate campaign, told CBS News that McGinnis was placed under arrest and transported to George Washington University Hospital. Elbourno said he was unsure of McGinnis' condition.

In a statement, U.S. Capitol Police said McGinnis is facing three counts of assaulting a police officer, three counts of resisting arrest and one count of crowding, obstructing and incommoding — meaning he was allegedly blocking an entrance or passageway — for interrupting the committee hearing.

Elbourno said he attended the hearing with McGinnis, who works as a firefighter, because they wanted to hear officials out. He said McGinnis stood up and pressed the Senate to stop funding the war with Iran because he "couldn't take their lies anymore."

Elbourno denied that McGinnis assaulted the officers.

"He wasn't assaulting anybody. … He just wanted to be heard [and was] speaking loud and clear," he told CBS News. "He was assaulted, actually. They broke his arm."

The Capitol Police alleged that McGinnis "put everyone in a dangerous position by violently resisting and fighting our officers' attempts to remove him from the room." The agency also said in a statement that McGinnis "got his own arm stuck in a door to resist our officers and force his way back into the hearing room." It said that three police officers were treated for injuries by local emergency medical services.

"Protests are not allowed inside the Congressional Buildings," the Capitol Police said. "There are plenty of other spots on Capitol Grounds, outside, where demonstrations are allowed."

Sheehy said in a post on X that he got involved because McGinnis was "fighting back" against police, and he sought to "help out and deescalate the situation."

"This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one," Sheehy said. "I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence."

Sheehy's office did not immediately respond to a further request for comment.