Sen. Tim Scott to endorse Trump at New Hampshire rally on Friday, days before crucial primary

Trump, Haley face off in New Hampshire primary

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina plans to endorse former President Donald Trump on Friday, sources familiar with the matter said, throwing his weight behind his onetime rival for the 2024 nomination just days before the New Hampshire primary.

Scott plans to travel with Trump to the Granite State and announce his endorsement at a rally on Friday night, sources said.

Scott dropped his own bid for the White House in November 2023 after failing to gain traction in the polls. At the time he said he had no plans to endorse a candidate.

Scott's decision to back Trump comes as a blow to Nikki Haley, who appointed Scott to fill a vacancy in the Senate in 2013 when she was governor of South Carolina. Haley is hoping for a strong showing in New Hampshire, which holds its primary on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The endorsement will continue fueling speculation that the former president could choose the senator as his running mate. Several other Republican leaders, including New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Haley, are also said to be among those Trump is considering and openly discussing with associates.

The New York Times first reported Scott's plans to back Trump on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.