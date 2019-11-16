Read transcript of closed hearing with White House official Tim Morrison

The committees conducting the impeachment inquiry released the full transcript of a closed hearing with Tim Morrison, the departing senior director of European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council.

CBS News had previously obtained the opening statement from Morrison's October 31 testimony. Morrison was one of the participants in the July 25 call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president.

In his opening statement, Morrison told lawmakers he "promptly" told White House lawyers he was concerned details of the call would become public, but did not think "anything illegal was discussed" during the conversation.

Morrison said the summary released by the White House of the call between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accurately reflects his memory and understanding of the call, but he said he had three concerns in the event the summary became public.

"[F]irst, how it would play out in Washington's polarized environment; second, how a leak would affect the bipartisan support our Ukrainian partners currently experience in Congress; and third, how it would affect the Ukrainian perceptions of the U.S.-Ukraine relationship," Morrison, who was in the Situation Room for the call, told lawmakers. "I want to be clear, I was not concerned that anything illegal was discussed."

Morrison is set to testify in an open hearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

Read the full transcript of Morrison's closed-door hearing here: