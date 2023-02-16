Watch CBS News
Tim McCarver, former major leaguer and broadcaster, dies at 81

/ CBS/AP

Tim McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as one of the country's most recognized, incisive and talkative television commentators, died Thursday. He was 81.

McCarver's death was announced by baseball's Hall of Fame, which said he died Thursday morning in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was with his family.

In a statement, Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called McCarver "one of the most influential voices our game has known."

Among the few players to appear in major league games during four different decades, McCarver was a two-time All Star who worked closely with two future Hall of Fame pitchers: The tempestuous Bob Gibson, whom McCarver caught for St. Louis in the 1960s, and the introverted Steve Carlton, McCarver's fellow Cardinal in the '60s and a Philadelphia Phillies teammate in the 1970s. He switched to television soon after retiring in 1980 and became best known to national audiences for his 18-year partnership on Fox with play-by-play man Joe Buck.

"I think there is a natural bridge from being a catcher to talking about the view of the game and the view of the other players," McCarver told the Hall in 2012, the year he and Buck were given the Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting. "It is translating that for the viewers. One of the hard things about television is staying contemporary and keeping it simple for the viewers."

Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox on May 17, 2017,
Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox on May 17, 2017, in St. Louis. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

First published on February 16, 2023

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

