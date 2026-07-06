AI actor Tilly Norwood set to star in first feature film

AI-generated actor Tilly Norwood is set to make her big-screen debut, starring in the film "Misaligned" from the studio that created the polarizing digital thespian.

U.K.-based Particle6, which describes itself as an "AI-first and AI-hybrid" developer of movies and TV programming, announced on Monday that it has begun developing the film, in which Norwood, who is not a sentient being, will "take the lead."

Particle6 founder Eline van der Velden, herself a former actor, unveiled Norwood to the public in 2025 after her team at the studio developed some 2,000 iterations of the AI tool and gradually taught her to act.

Particle6 describes the forthcoming film, which is set in what the studio calls "a surreal digital world located somewhere up in the Cloud," as a "coming-of-age story infused with existential AI chaos."

The plotline is self-referential: Norwood plays an AI being with no lived experience but access to other humans' childhoods and backstories.

Film and TV production studio Particle6 introduced AI-generated actor Tilly Norwood in 2025. Particle6

Van der Velden said the studio's goal is to demonstrate AI's capabilities to the film industry and to the wider public. The studio will produce the movie using traditional film professionals, including directors, writers and editors, as well as AI specialists, according to Particle6.

"The film will absolutely be funny, chaotic and self-aware — very Tilly," she said in a statement. "But underneath it, there's something deeper about identity, performance and our very human fears around AI. And yes, art will most definitely be imitating life."

Van der Velden also said she wants to prove that "AI can support premium narrative filmmaking, but only with substantial amounts of human craft, skill, judgment and time. That's not a limitation of the technology. That's the point."

Norwood sparked industry backlash when she was first introduced, with movie pros protesting that acting parts should be reserved for humans rather than synthetic performers.

In September, the entertainment industry union SAG-AFTRA said in a statement that it doesn't consider Norwood an actor and that "creativity is, and should remain, human-centered."

Guardrails on the film and television industry's use of AI in production were a key sticking point in 2023 negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and major film studios, which led to industry professionals striking for the first time in 15 years.

The union sought guarantees that studios wouldn't rely on AI instead of human creatives, while the final labor agreement limits the use of the technology.