Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving in Florida DUI case

Tiger Woods changed his plea on Wednesday to guilty of reckless driving in his Florida DUI case, months after pleading not guilty to two misdemeanor charges.

The golf legend agreed to a five-year suspension of his driver's license and a $1,000 fine. He was seen smiling during the hearing at Martin County Courthouse.

Woods previously plead not guilty to charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Woods' legal team plans to hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

The charges against Woods stem from his rollover crash on Florida's Jupiter Island in March. Woods' Land Rover clipped a truck and rolled onto its side in the incident, officials said. An arrest report said he was traveling at high speeds on a beachside residential road with a 30 mph speed limit. The report also said Woods caused $5,000 in damage to the truck he hit.

Woods was uninjured and told a deputy he had been looking down at his phone and changing the radio station at the time of the collision, according to the report. Deputies at the scene said Woods appeared impaired. While he agreed to a Breathalyzer test that registered zero alcohol, he refused to submit to a urine test. He also told police he had taken "a few" prescription medications, according to the arrest report, and two pills later identified as the opioid hydrocodone were found in his pants pocket.

Woods was arrested and later pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.