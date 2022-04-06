How to watch Tiger Woods at the 2022 Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods says he plans to play in Masters

The 2022 Masters Tournament tees off Thursday at the Augusta National Golf Club. International golfers including Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith and Tiger Woods are among those invited to participate in this year's tournament.

Barring any physical setbacks, Woods is expected to make his return to competitive golf after a 17-month hiatus, and a little over a year after nearly losing his right leg in a car crash. "As of right now, I feel like I'm going to play," the five-time champion said Tuesday. Woods said he would play another nine holes on Wednesday to help make his final decision.

Good morning and welcome to Wednesday at the Masters. #themasters pic.twitter.com/hsUmoFiaqR — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2022

The annual tournament in Augusta, Georgia, will occur over four rounds, finishing up Sunday night. Woods' first round tee time is scheduled for 10:34 a.m. on Thursday. He will be grouped with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann.

How to watch the 2022 Masters Tournament

What: The 2022 Masters Tournament

Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022 - Sunday, April 10, 2022

Time: Varying. Coverage on CBS Sports begins Thursday, April 7 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Location: The Augusta National Golf Club

On TV: Third and final round coverage will air on your local CBS station on Saturday, April 9 at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m. ET.

Live updates: Follow live updates for the entire tournament at CBS Sports