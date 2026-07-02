Tick season is expected to be worse than normal as ER visits rise in much of the U.S.

This summer tick season is expected to be worse than usual. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the highest rate of emergency room visits from tick bites since 2017 across most of the country.

"It's definitely concerning to see new ticks in new areas and then diseases that follow," said Rebecca Osborn, an epidemiologist for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Osborn tracks ticks and the viruses that they carry. She explained ticks are spreading due to our changing climate.

"So, warmer temperatures can bring ticks into new areas," Osborn said.

One type of tick health officials are keeping an eye out for is the lone star tick. It can carry alpha-gal, which can create a red meat allergy in infected people.

They're also tracking Powassan, a virus that attacks the central nervous system and can lead to memory loss, difficulty speaking and seizures.

"Sadly, despite all of our education about tick bite prevention, we are seeing all tick-borne diseases increase," Osborne said.

"It's a lot more"

At Camp Edwards YMCA near East Troy, Wisconsin, kids are learning how to look for ticks in addition to their fun summer activities.

"I found one on … the front part of my leg and then we always do tick checks in the showers at night and I found one on the very back of my leg. Both were embedded," camp counselor Maggie Windon said.

Windon and Torie Hall, both 17, help to manage the hundreds of campers over the summer.

"We can help them check their hair and the … back of their neck," Hall said.

Osborn said while the first line of defense for humans is bug repellents and long clothes, it's important to stay vigilant as tick season worsens.

"I've seen so many just crawling on kids shirts, just flicking them off. But it's a lot more than I've seen before," Windon said.

Tick tips

According to the CDC, removing a tick within 24 hours can help to prevent Lyme disease, one of the most common tick-borne illnesses.

If you find a tick on your body, here's what the CDC suggests: