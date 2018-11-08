Tamera Mowry-Housley and husband announce their niece died in Thousand Oaks bar shooting

Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, said that their niece, Alaina Housley, is one of the victims killed in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

"Our hearts are broken," the couple said in a statement. "We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night's shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."

On Thursday morning, the couple posted on Twitter that they were searching for their niece, who had been missing since the shooting late Wednesday night that left , including a "hero" first responder.

A college student named Ashley tweeted that her suitemate was missing after the shooting. "She is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything," Ashley tweeted, sharing two photos of the missing girl. She did not say what college they attend.

Mowry-Housley responded: "Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?"

Ashley tweeted back that she had been in contact with Mowry's husband. The missing student has been identified as Alaina Housley, Mowry-Housley's niece by marriage.

Adam Housley also tweeted about Alaina, writing "Please pray if you believe." He continued to reply to questions from Twitter users, including actress Holly Robisnon Peete, who asked on Thursday morning if Alaina had been found. "No," Housley replied.

Mowry-Housley's twin sister, actress Tia Mowry, also tweeted about the missing student. Tia Mowry starred alongside her twin on "Sister, Sister." On Instagram, she shared a photo of Alaina from her sister's wedding. "Alaina Housley we are praying. We love u! If you know anything or any information please let us know. We love you!"

The Ventura County sheriff said the bar was crowded with more than 100 people, many of them college students, when a gunman opened fire. The shooter, identified by police as Ian David Long, 28, was found dead inside the bar, possibly from a self-inflicted wound.