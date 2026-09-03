GOP candidate for Missouri House charged with conspiring to plant cocaine on opponent

Thomas Ross, a Republican candidate for state representative in Missouri, is facing a federal charge over allegations he instructed his former campaign manager to plant cocaine and amphetamines on a political opponent, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Ross, 37, is charged with one count of conspiring to distribute a controlled substance in the alleged scheme to plant drugs on Louise Secker, whom he defeated by just 33 votes in the Republican primary in Missouri's House District 161 last month.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri, the former campaign manager, who was not named, contacted the Joplin Police Department about a "public corruption" matter and gave them a black nylon glove that he said he was given by Ross. Inside the glove was a "small amount of white powder" that FBI testing confirmed to be cocaine and one capsule of the stimulant Adderall, the DOJ said.

The former campaign manager showed authorities text messages allegedly from Ross in which he told the campaign manager to plant the drugs in his opponent's purse or car while Ross was out of the state on vacation, prosecutors said.

According to a probable cause statement, investigators believe Ross used Adderall from his own prescription in the alleged plot, CBS affiliate KOLR-TV reported.

KOLR also reported that court records show FBI agents gave the former campaign manager a recording device. During a meeting with Ross in July, the campaign manager suggested they could call in an anonymous tip about Secker having drugs in her purse or car, prosecutors said. Ross allegedly replied, "If you can pull it off ... pull it off."

Peter Kinder, the chairman of the Missouri Republican Party, said the accusations were "serious and deeply troubling," and called on Ross to drop out of the race, The Associated Press reported.

U.S. Attorney R. Matthew Price said in a statement that his office will "continue to uphold fairness, transparency, and integrity in elections and will pursue violations of public trust when warranted."

"Candidates are expected to conduct their campaigns with integrity, honesty, and respect for their opponents, allowing voters to make informed decisions without fear of misinformation or undue influence," Price said.