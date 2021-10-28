This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 31)

Host: Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Why nightmares might actually be a good thing

Experts say there is something beneficial in facing our fears head-on, and that means embracing our nightmares. Correspondent Tracy Smith looks at the dreams that terrify us when we're asleep, and talks with horror director Eli Roth about why he's excited to share his nightmares with the world.

Josh Rossi's depictions of children as superheroes have gone viral. Josh Rossi Photography

PHOTOGRAPHY: Kids as the superheroes they really are

Photographer Josh Rossi and his wife, Roxanna, have been turning pint-sized people battling huge challenges into true-life superheroes. Correspondent Lee Cowan finds out how young people are being transformed into larger-than-life characters – and how the transformations are changing how they see themselves.

Actor Kal Penn. CBS News

BOOKS: Kal Penn on his unlikely stardom

How actor Kal Penn, the self-described "skinny Brown kid from New Jersey," became a star in the comedy "Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle" is as improbable a Hollywood story as was his leaving acting to work in the Obama White House. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Penn about confounding the expectations of his South Asian American family, and about Penn's candid new memoir, "You Can't Be Serious."

Huma Abedin talks with "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell, in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning." CBS News

BOOKS: Huma Abedin on her husband Anthony Weiner's betrayals

In her first television interview, Huma Abedin talks with "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell about her extraordinary journey – from the pinnacles of power, as a longtime aide to Hillary Rodham Clinton, to the depths of public scandal, as the wife of disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner. Abedin discusses her book, "Both/And: My Life in Many Worlds," and opens up on about her fears that Weiner's sexting transgressions may have cost Clinton the presidency.

PREVIEW: Huma Abedin opens up to "CBS Sunday Morning" about being "the invisible person"

Bryan Sansivero photographs an abandoned Connecticut house that was at one time a movie star. CBS News

PHOTOGRAPHY: Haunting portraits of abandoned houses

Grand old homes that had seen better days are the subject of photographer Bryan Sansivero, who relishes capturing abandoned houses as eerie time capsules to their owners' past lives. Correspondent Martha Teichner tags along as Sansivero preserves some faded Connecticut houses from the 18th and 19th centuries with his vintage Rollieflex camera.

MUSIC: The return of ABBA: The start of a new "Voyage"

Nearly four decades after taking a "break," the Swedish pop group ABBA is back with a new album, "Voyage." Correspondent Seth Doane talks to group members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus about the music that first drew them together – and brought them back to the recording studio (and soon, in a digitally-augmented live concert performance).

To watch ABBA perform "I Still Have Faith In You," from their new album, "Voyage," click on the video player below:

Nothing up my sleeves ... except magic! Illusionist Shin Lim. CBS News

ENTERTAINMENT: Shin Lim's magic

Shin Lim's first career goal was to become a concert pianist, but halfway through music school, carpal tunnel syndrome forced him to drop out. Instead, Lim became one of the most astonishing illusionists ever, with dexterity that has earned him accolades from such legends as Penn & Teller. Correspondent David Pogue gets a close-up look at true card magic.

COMMENTARY: Where there's a will, there's a way: The case for advance planning

There's no time like the present to prepare for your ultimate demise. Advance planning consultant Amy Pickard, creator of Good to Go!, tells us why it's important not to wait until it's almost (or definitely) too late to make your final wishes known.

CBS News/Simon & Schuster

PODCAST: "Unsung Science"

"Sunday Morning" correspondent David Pogue explores the origin stories behind some of the most mind-blowing advances in science and technology. Presented by CBS News and Simon & Schuster.

Listen to the episode, "How We Almost Blew the Vaccine":

