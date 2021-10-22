This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 24)

Host: Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Passing: Crossing the color line

"Passing" can be a gray area that some biracial or multiracial Americans face when navigating questions of identity and social acceptance, while defining the story we tell about ourselves. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Michelle Miller talks with Rebecca Hall, Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, the director and stars of the new film "Passing," and with writers Lise Funderburg and Allyson Hobbs, about the social history of passing, and its impact upon perception and power.

To watch a trailer for the film "Passing" click on the video player below.

For more info:



The most deadly creature. CBS News

SCIENCE: Visit a factory that makes mosquitoes

The mosquito is the deadliest animal on Earth, and the tiny Aedes aegypti may be the worst species of all, spreading diseases like West Nile, malaria and dengue fever. Correspondent David Pogue reports on a test conducted in Fresno, Calif., to reduce the rising mosquito population there by releasing sterile males, bred in a factory, to mate with females in the wild. Did the experiment work?

For more info:

Work proceeds on artist Gabe Gault's mural along the Toledo, Ohio waterfront, painted onto grain solos. CBS News

ART: A mural presents a new image for one Ohio city

Toledo's industrial waterfront is looking more colorful, thanks to the massive mural being painted on 28 grain silos along the Maumee River. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with project manager Christina Kasper and Los Angeles artist Gabriel Gault about turning a 170,000-sq.-ft. concrete canvas into a tribute to Native Americans and sunflowers.

For more info:

Naturalist Jane Goodall with correspondent Seth Doane. CBS News

SCIENCE: Jane Goodall's challenge

Famed naturalist Jane Goodall has dedicated her life to protecting wildlife and the environment, and at age 87, she continues to reach out to as many people as possible to advocate for a more sustainable future. She talks with correspondent Seth Doane about her new book, "The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times," and about how everyone can contribute to reversing mankind's destruction of our only home.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam



An apple tart from Martha Stewart. CBS News

FOOD: Martha Stewart's pink applesauce tart

It's apple-picking season, and multimedia lifestyle entrepreneur Martha Stewart demonstrates how to put this season's harvest to good use, with a tempting pink applesauce tart.

For more info:



HARTMAN: School bus driver



Former President Barack Obama, right, with correspondent Anthony mason and singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen. CBS News

BOOKS: Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen: Renegades

The former president and the singer-songwriter, longtime friends, have shared their stories in a podcast, and now a book: "Renegades: Born in the USA." Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen sit down with correspondent Anthony Mason to discuss the influence of their fathers on their life's work, and the shared narratives that drive the surprisingly similar fields of popular music and politics.

PREVIEW: Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen on race, friendship, and the influence of fathers

For more info:

To watch a trailer for the restored 1979 "No Nukes" concert footage, click on the video player below:

NATURE: In Utah, it's raining fish

Fish stocks in hundreds of isolated lakes high in the Utah mountains are replenished via a novel approach – from the air. Correspondent Conor Knighton profiles the team responsible for delivering fresh fish by airplane.

For more info:



SPORTS: The secret of Wayne Gretzky's success

Wayne Gretzky became one of hockey's all-time greats by his indefatigable passion for the sport. In a rare interview he talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about what accounts for his incomparable career; the lessons he learned from his father; and about his latest slapshot, as an on-air analyst for TNT.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVE:

CBS News/Simon & Schuster

PODCAST: "Unsung Science"

"Sunday Morning" correspondent David Pogue explores the origin stories behind some of the most mind-blowing advances in science and technology. Presented by CBS News and Simon & Schuster.

Listen to the first episode, "Fresno Mosquitoes":

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning), YouTube, TikTok, and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!