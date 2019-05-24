This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 26)

COVER STORY: Living the van life
From baby boomers to millennials, some people have found a roadmap to happiness by living their lives on the open road, in RVs or converted vans. Tony Dokoupil meets a family of six who live in a converted school bus, and with Bob Wells, an oracle of online information about living on the road.
PREVIEW VIDEO: Is van life for you? Tony Dokoupil gives it a shot
ALMANAC: Dracula
The immortal vampire first saw the light of day when Bram Stoker's horror novel was published on May 26, 1897. Jane Pauley reports.
ART: Breaking the bronze ceiling
New York City's Central Park is filled with statues honoring noted historical figures, even a famous dog – and all of them are male. Nationwide, there are more than 5,000 outdoor statues of people of all sorts, but less than 8% of them are of women. Faith Salie reports on the Monumental Women Campaign, and Equal Visibility Everywhere, two groups that say it's time to put more and more women up on a pedestal.
MUSIC: The Louisville Orchestra's rock star
At 31, Teddy Abrams is the youngest conductor of a major orchestra in the United States, and he's done what most orchestras are desperate to do: increased the audience, young and old. Martha Teichner reports.
PHOTOGRAPHY: Barbara Van Cleve
Barbara Van Cleve is 83, born and bred in Montana, and she still runs cattle with the best. She is also a photographer with a passion to chronicle the ranching life she learned as a child, especially the lives of ranch women. Barry Petersen reports.
ON BROADWAY:
Serena Altschul talks with the actress, now a Tony nominee for her performance in the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's "All My Sons."
MUSIC: The War and Treaty
As the duo The War and Treaty, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter sing some of the songs Michael wrote, while serving in the Army in Iraq, as tributes to fallen comrades – songs they now perform in concerts across the country and in their debut album, "Healing Tide." Conor Knighton reports.
OPINION: Scott Pelly on the American flag, and Americans' common purpose
The "60 Minutes" correspondent says "We the people" can only sustain a democracy when divisions do not recklessly tug at the threads holding us together.
CALENDAR: Week of May 27
"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.
NATURE: TBD
WEB EXCLUSIVE:
NATURE UP CLOSE: Our javelina scare
A trip through the Amazon brought "Sunday Morning" videographer Judy Lehmberg up-close-and-personal with a herd of peccaries.
