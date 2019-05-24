This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 26)

COVER STORY: Living the van life

From baby boomers to millennials, some people have found a roadmap to happiness by living their lives on the open road, in RVs or converted vans. Tony Dokoupil meets a family of six who live in a converted school bus, and with Bob Wells, an oracle of online information about living on the road.

PREVIEW VIDEO: Is van life for you? Tony Dokoupil gives it a shot

For more info:



ALMANAC: Dracula

The immortal vampire first saw the light of day when Bram Stoker's horror novel was published on May 26, 1897. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:

Sculptor Meredith Bergmann at work. CBS News

ART: Breaking the bronze ceiling

New York City's Central Park is filled with statues honoring noted historical figures, even a famous dog – and all of them are male. Nationwide, there are more than 5,000 outdoor statues of people of all sorts, but less than 8% of them are of women. Faith Salie reports on the Monumental Women Campaign, and Equal Visibility Everywhere, two groups that say it's time to put more and more women up on a pedestal.

For more info:

Conductor Teddy Abrams of the Louisville Orchestra. Louisville Orchestra





MUSIC: The Louisville Orchestra's rock star

At 31, Teddy Abrams is the youngest conductor of a major orchestra in the United States, and he's done what most orchestras are desperate to do: increased the audience, young and old. Martha Teichner reports.

For more info:



PHOTOGRAPHY: Barbara Van Cleve

Barbara Van Cleve is 83, born and bred in Montana, and she still runs cattle with the best. She is also a photographer with a passion to chronicle the ranching life she learned as a child, especially the lives of ranch women. Barry Petersen reports.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



HARTMAN: TBD



Annette Bening as Kate, a mother whose oldest son had gone MIA during World War II, in Arthur Miller's "All My Sons." CBS News

ON BROADWAY:

Serena Altschul talks with the actress, now a Tony nominee for her performance in the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's "All My Sons."

For more info:

Arthur Miller's "All My Sons" at the American Airlines Theatre (through June 30) | Ticket Info

Michael and Tanya Trotter, performing as the duo The War and Treaty. CBS News





MUSIC: The War and Treaty

As the duo The War and Treaty, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter sing some of the songs Michael wrote, while serving in the Army in Iraq, as tributes to fallen comrades – songs they now perform in concerts across the country and in their debut album, "Healing Tide." Conor Knighton reports.

For more info:



OPINION: Scott Pelly on the American flag, and Americans' common purpose

The "60 Minutes" correspondent says "We the people" can only sustain a democracy when divisions do not recklessly tug at the threads holding us together.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of May 27

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVE:

Javelinas, like their pig relatives, are omnivorous. They will eat most anything which is what partly explains their success.

NATURE UP CLOSE: Our javelina scare

A trip through the Amazon brought "Sunday Morning" videographer Judy Lehmberg up-close-and-personal with a herd of peccaries.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!